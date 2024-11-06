Susquehanna Lowers Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $90.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

MCHP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.64. 3,215,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,922,429. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.20. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $71.76 and a 52 week high of $100.57.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 105,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 35,213 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 870,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,355,000 after purchasing an additional 93,464 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 507.5% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $42,538,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

