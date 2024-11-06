Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $9.94 EPS

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.00 by ($9.94), Zacks reports. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter.

Sunshine Biopharma Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. 183,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,613. Sunshine Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $637.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.38.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

