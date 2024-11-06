Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $14.20. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 232,430 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $772.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at $162,799.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,788 shares of company stock worth $85,852. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.