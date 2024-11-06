Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023756 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

