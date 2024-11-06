Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Trading Up 5% – Time to Buy?

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) was up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.35 and last traded at $42.00. Approximately 50,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 147,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $701.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4,075.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

