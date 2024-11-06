Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Trading Up 5% – Time to Buy?

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) was up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.35 and last traded at $42.00. Approximately 50,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 147,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 3.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $701.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.
