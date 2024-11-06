StockNews.com Upgrades Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) to Hold

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.80.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 1.5 %

SPWH traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 220,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $100.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $288.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul Stone bought 39,920 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,396.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 904,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,558.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Richard D. Mcbee purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,300.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Stone purchased 39,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,558.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 665.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 544,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 473,212 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.