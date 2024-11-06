STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 77.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 112.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2,262.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $227.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.60. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $248.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

