STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in STERIS by 13.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,453,000 after purchasing an additional 778,613 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in STERIS by 7,418.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,132,000 after buying an additional 305,651 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in STERIS by 23.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,988,000 after acquiring an additional 282,387 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in STERIS by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,150,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,663,000 after acquiring an additional 263,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1,946.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 257,101 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $227.44 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $248.24. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.60.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

