StepStone Group (STEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect StepStone Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
StepStone Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $62.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82.
About StepStone Group
StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.
