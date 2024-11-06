StepStone Group (STEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect StepStone Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

StepStone Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $62.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

About StepStone Group



StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

