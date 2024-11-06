Stephanie Buscemi Sells 164,123 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 164,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $4,306,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,926,658.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $83,814.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,201,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Confluent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Confluent from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

