Status (SNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.44 Million

Status (SNT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $97.44 million and $10.82 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00006351 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,902.38 or 1.00292797 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00011776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00006449 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000806 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005718 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00058303 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,911,602,419 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,911,602,419.1957703 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02452605 USD and is up 4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $10,213,551.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

