Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Jack Sinclair Sells 5,714 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $757,676.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,576 shares in the company, valued at $26,463,777.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, October 7th, Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $642,310.74.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $577,628.26.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.73. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

