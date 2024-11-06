Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Bought by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF comprises 2.9% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 118.0% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URNM stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

