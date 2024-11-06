Spinnaker Trust Purchases Shares of 6,332 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 423.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,310,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,140,475.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,954 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.98. 286,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,172. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.72 and its 200-day moving average is $117.88. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.96.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

