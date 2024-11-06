Spinnaker Trust Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after buying an additional 107,327 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 67,916 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 214,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 64,655 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 37,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 764,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. 118,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,304. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $25.11.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

