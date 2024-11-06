Spinnaker Trust Has $35.47 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,246 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $35,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,183,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,367,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,412,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41,968 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 412,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 367,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 48,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.91. 3,417,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,441. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.