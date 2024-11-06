Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as low as C$0.57. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 130,006 shares.

Spectral Medical Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Spectral Medical

About Spectral Medical

In other news, Director Paul M. Walker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$97,500.00. Company insiders own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

