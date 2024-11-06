SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.29 and last traded at $48.29, with a volume of 10634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

