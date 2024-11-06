SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Security Advisor Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 101,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.