SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,787 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 0.4% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.65. 20,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,097. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $91.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average is $85.57.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
