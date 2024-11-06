SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA opened at $422.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.60. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $338.77 and a 12 month high of $433.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

