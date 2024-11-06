SPACE ID (ID) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $298.40 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $298.40 million and approximately $29.60 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SPACE ID alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,648.80 or 1.00232956 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,562.35 or 1.00116882 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,334,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,571,070 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,334,959.5383956 with 777,571,069.5383956 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.35453603 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $17,652,158.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPACE ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPACE ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.