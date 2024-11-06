Sovryn Hits 24 Hour Volume of $46,597.47 (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Sovryn token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges. Sovryn has a total market cap of $6.92 million and $46,597.47 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn’s genesis date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,777,188.92124249 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.37492693 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $17,349.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

