Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Source Capital Price Performance

NYSE:SOR opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $47.91.

About Source Capital

Featured Stories

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

