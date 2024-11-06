Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
Source Capital Price Performance
NYSE:SOR opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $47.91.
About Source Capital
