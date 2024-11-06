Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $285.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 47.26%. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sotera Health updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.67-0.75 EPS.

Sotera Health Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.81. 884,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,161. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.93 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sotera Health news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,705,974.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

See Also

