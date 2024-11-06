Songbird (SGB) Price Reaches $0.0053

Songbird (SGB) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Songbird token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Songbird has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Songbird has a total market cap of $80.21 million and approximately $552,880.98 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,068,651,002 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

