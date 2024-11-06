SOLVE Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and $85,990.28 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

