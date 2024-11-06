Smart Portfolios LLC Sells 9,004 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Smart Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,760,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,483,000 after acquiring an additional 765,084 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,449,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,371,000 after purchasing an additional 394,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,872,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,620,000 after purchasing an additional 174,895 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,311,000 after buying an additional 698,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $107,673,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $45.51. 1,551,494 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

