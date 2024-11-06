Skye Bioscience (SKYE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). On average, analysts expect Skye Bioscience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Skye Bioscience Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SKYE opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. Skye Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $19.41.
Insider Activity at Skye Bioscience
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SKYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Skye Bioscience
About Skye Bioscience
Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Skye Bioscience
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 2 Alternative Internet Stocks Staging a Breakout in 2024
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Discover the 3 Best-Performing Biotech IPO Stocks of 2024
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Hims & Hers: Why This Healthcare Stock’s Growth Makes It a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.