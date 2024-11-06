Siren Gold Limited (ASX:SNG) Insider Rickman Rajasooriar Sells 833,333 Shares

Siren Gold Limited (ASX:SNG – Get Free Report) insider Rickman Rajasooriar sold 833,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total transaction of A$61,666.64 ($40,838.84).

Siren Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Siren Gold Company Profile

Siren Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties. It primarily holds interests in the Alexander River, Big River, Reefton South, Auld Creek, and Lyell projects located within the Reefton goldfield on the South Island of New Zealand. The company also holds interest in the Golden Point, Bell Hill, Waitahu, Cumberland, and Sams Creek projects.

