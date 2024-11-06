Simon’s Cat Trading 13.4% Lower This Week (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Simon’s Cat has a market cap of $193.89 million and approximately $108.31 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Simon's Cat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,947.64 or 1.00195426 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,734.89 or 0.98552206 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Simon’s Cat

Simon’s Cat’s launch date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,954,967,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,954,967,364 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,954,967,363.804 with 6,749,954,967,363.804 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00002838 USD and is up 7.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $70,584,053.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simon's Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simon's Cat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.