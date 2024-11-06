Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLAB. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $104.46 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $90.65 and a 12-month high of $154.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.56.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.50 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,725. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 84.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

