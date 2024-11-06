Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $75,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,362.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,406,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,186 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,013,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,004,000 after buying an additional 1,871,238 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,535,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,726 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,552.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,289,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,121 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 523.8% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,446,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,859 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 135.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

