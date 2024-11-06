Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $113,000 in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRMT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 121.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 719,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,983,000 after buying an additional 88,899 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $85.68. The company has a market capitalization of $254.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89.

Insider Activity

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $347.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.78 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 813,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,979.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,582,363 shares in the company, valued at $68,041,609. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 23,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,065. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 813,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,582,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,041,609. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

