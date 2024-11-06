Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.710-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.0 million-$900.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $957.3 million. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.71-0.76 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.38. 678,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.18.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

