Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.77. Sempra also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.90-5.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.55.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.93.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

