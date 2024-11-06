SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $292.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.15 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. SelectQuote updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SLQT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

