Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $371.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Select Water Solutions Stock Performance
Select Water Solutions stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. Select Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $12.27.
Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Select Water Solutions
Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.
