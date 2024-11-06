Seele-N (SEELE) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00006275 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,344.58 or 0.99999196 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00011721 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000809 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00006369 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005739 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00057985 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000034 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
