Seele-N (SEELE) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041207 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

