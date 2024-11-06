Scroll Trading 10.2% Lower This Week (SCR)

Scroll (SCR) traded up 22.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Scroll token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00000936 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Scroll has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Scroll has a total market cap of $132.35 million and $143.01 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scroll alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74,182.62 or 0.99721278 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $74,022.06 or 0.99505441 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Scroll is scroll.io/blog. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. Scroll’s official website is scroll.io.

Scroll Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 0.56825446 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $71,550,727.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scroll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.