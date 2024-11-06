Scotiabank Lowers Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$34.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ERO. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ventum Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.27.

Shares of ERO stock traded down C$2.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$23.68. 642,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.18.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

