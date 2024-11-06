Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35. Approximately 2,337,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,294,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

