Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 3054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1000 Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth $17,174,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 145,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 19,941.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 107,085 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,210,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

