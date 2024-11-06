Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.660-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schneider National also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.66-0.72 EPS.

Shares of SNDR traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.25. 165,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $30.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on SNDR. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

