Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.660-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schneider National also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.66-0.72 EPS.
Schneider National Price Performance
Shares of SNDR traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.25. 165,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $30.56.
Schneider National Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Schneider National
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schneider National
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Rising-Margin Stocks with Strong Growth Potential
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Recession-Resistant Stocks: Low Beta, High Margins, Low Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.