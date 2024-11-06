Savers Value Village (SVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Savers Value Village to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Savers Value Village Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE SVV opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. Savers Value Village has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Savers Value Village
Savers Value Village Company Profile
Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Savers Value Village
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.