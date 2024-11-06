Savers Value Village (SVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Savers Value Village to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SVV opened at $10.74 on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE SVV opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. Savers Value Village has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

SVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

