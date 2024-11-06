Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Sanofi by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.2 %

Sanofi stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Sanofi’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.