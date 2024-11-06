Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $69.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sanmina traded as high as $78.07 and last traded at $78.07, with a volume of 6680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.40.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $5,735,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at $83,506,043.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 24.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter valued at $116,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 40.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 25.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.59. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

