Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $89.38, with a volume of 5510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.77.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.17.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $269.78 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.96%.

In related news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 389 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $32,835.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $945,729.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 915 shares of company stock valued at $75,125 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,379,000 after buying an additional 54,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 512,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 41,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

