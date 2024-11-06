Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT traded up $9.61 on Wednesday, hitting $89.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,213. Safety Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $71.99 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.48.

Safety Insurance Group last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.12). Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $269.78 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $32,835.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,729.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 915 shares of company stock valued at $75,125 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

