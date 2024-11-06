Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 3,448 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $35,617.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,860,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,221,940.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,364 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $55,571.04.

On Thursday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,441 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $110,570.19.

On Thursday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,345 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $126,156.40.

On Monday, August 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,453 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $70,208.64.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,205 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $44,951.45.

On Friday, August 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,481 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $203,966.07.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,714 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $211,697.08.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

Shares of GRX stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 995.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 55,282 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 26.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 318,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

